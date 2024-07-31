Q2 2024 Select Water Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Select Water Solutions second-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, Chris, you may begin.



Christopher George - Select Water Solutions Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for Select Water Solutions conference call and webcast to review our financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2024. With me today are John Schmitz, our Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Skarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Before I turn the call over to John, I have a few housekeeping items to cover. A replay of today's call will be available by webcast and accessible from our website at selectwater.com.



There will also be a recorded telephonic replay available until August 14, 2024