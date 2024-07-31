Half Year 2024 Comet Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Ulrich Steiner - Comet Holding AG - Vice President - Investor Relations and Sustainability



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Comet's webcast and conference call on the 2024 half-year results. Joining me in the room today are our CEO, Stephan Haferl; and our Interim CFO, Nicola Rotondo.



Before I hand over to our CEO, who will explain the results in more detail, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on page 2 of the presentation and to the included forward-looking statements that my colleagues will be making in the course of this conference.



With that, I would now like to hand over to our CEO, Stephan. Please.



Stephan Haferl - Comet Holding AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, Uli. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you to the presentation of the results for the first half of 2024. Thank you for taking the time to participate in our webcast and conference call. As Uli already mentioned, our Interim CFO, Nicola Rotondo, will be joining me today to present the detailed financial results