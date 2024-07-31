Jul 31, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
Ulrich Steiner - Comet Holding AG - Vice President - Investor Relations and Sustainability
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Comet's webcast and conference call on the 2024 half-year results. Joining me in the room today are our CEO, Stephan Haferl; and our Interim CFO, Nicola Rotondo.
Before I hand over to our CEO, who will explain the results in more detail, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on page 2 of the presentation and to the included forward-looking statements that my colleagues will be making in the course of this conference.
With that, I would now like to hand over to our CEO, Stephan. Please.
Stephan Haferl - Comet Holding AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Thank you, Uli. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you to the presentation of the results for the first half of 2024. Thank you for taking the time to participate in our webcast and conference call. As Uli already mentioned, our Interim CFO, Nicola Rotondo, will be joining me today to present the detailed financial results
Half Year 2024 Comet Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...