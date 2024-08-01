Q2 2024 LSB Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the LSB Industries Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Fred Buonocore, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Fred Buonocore - LSB Industries Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. Joining me today are Mark Behrman, our Chief Executive Officer; Cheryl Maguire, our Chief Financial Officer; and Damien Renwick, our Chief Commercial Officer. Please note that today's call includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current intent, expectations and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance, and a variety of factors could cause the actual results to differ materially.



On the call, we will reference non-GAAP results. Please see the press release in the Investors section of our website, lsbindustries.com for further information regarding forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP