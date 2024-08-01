Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Entered into a multiyear agreement with Freeport Minerals to supply low-carbon ammonium nitrate solution, validating the company's low-carbon product strategy.

Achieved no recordable incidents during the second quarter, highlighting strong safety performance.

Generated solid free cash flow, enabling stock repurchases and debt reduction.

Low-carbon ammonia initiatives remain on track, with significant progress in projects at El Dorado and Houston Ship Channel.

Strong cash position and strategic capital allocation focused on improving plant reliability and efficiency.

Negative Points

Year-over-year decline in selling prices, although the decline has stabilized.

Sales volumes decreased due to wet weather and timing of agricultural ammonia demand.

Seasonal slowdown in demand expected to impact third-quarter sales volumes.

Turnarounds at Pryor and Cherokee facilities will reduce production and incur significant expenses.

Potential risks associated with changes in 45Q tax credits and other regulatory uncertainties.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Did you get a premium on the low-carbon products in the new agreement with Freeport Minerals?

A: Yes, we feel like our customer realized the value of the low-carbon aspect of our product, and we received a premium compared to the gray market.

Q: How will the seasonality of gas costs impact the third quarter?

A: We saw a run-up in gas costs at the end of June, which will come through in July. Gas costs heading into August are $0.40 to $0.50 cheaper than the $2.70 realized in July, providing additional benefits in the third quarter.

Q: Is there a minimum requirement for the new agreement with Freeport Minerals?

A: There are traditional mechanisms in the arrangement, including minimums and off-take collants, giving us a clear line of sight on expected offtake.

Q: What percentage of your sales is for post-planting application in agriculture?

A: The fall ammonia application season is relatively important. We have a reasonable order book coming out of the summer fill and some full prepay sales, but our participation is lower due to the turnaround at our Pryor facility.

Q: Why have ammonium nitrate prices performed well, and what is the outlook?

A: The premium is driven by typical supply and demand dynamics. Demand was reasonable, and at certain times of the year, the premium can push up relative to other products. We expect the premium to narrow closer to the cents per pound for other products as the year progresses.

Q: What happens to the Lapis Energy partnership at El Dorado if there are changes to the 45Q credits?

A: We don't see dramatic changes to 45Q credits impacting our project. The 45Q has been around for a while, and the IRA increased it from $50 to $85 per ton of CO2. Even if it reverts to $50, most projects would be canceled, so we don't see significant changes happening.

Q: Can you discuss the investments needed to support the Freeport agreement?

A: We have the capacity, but investments are being made in storage, rail, and loading capacity to support the arrangement. These will be ready and commissioned ahead of the contract start-up.

Q: Will the Freeport agreement replace a gray nitrogen supply agreement or is it new business?

A: It is both new business and a transition from gray to low-carbon product as the carbon capture projects are commissioned.

Q: What are the milestones for the EPA Class 6 application for the El Dorado project?

A: We expect a sign-off on the technical review by November. This will be followed by drafting permits, a public comment period, and final permitting, leading to a permit to construct by May, allowing us to drill and inject into the sequestration well.

Q: How does the new Freeport agreement impact other nitrogen product production?

A: It will not affect ammonia production but will shift tonnes away from other ammonium nitrate products to support the Freeport contract.

