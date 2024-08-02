Aug 02, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 02, 2024 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Hai Yeh Amy Hsu

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd - Group Finance Director, Executive Director



A very good morning to you all. Welcome to Jardine Cycle & Carriage half-year 2024 results presentation. I am Amy Hsu, JC&C's Group Finance Director, and I will take you through today's presentation. (Event Instructions)



I will first start with some key highlights for the first half of 2024. The group reported an underlying profit of $500 million, 14%, down compared to the first half of last year. This is due to lower earnings across our businesses but much more so because of translation impact from weaker exchange rates against US dollar across the region, including Indonesia rupiah, Vietnamese dong as well as Singapore dollar. Excluding this translation impact, our underlying profit would be 4% down instead.

