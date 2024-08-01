Q2 2024 Endeavour Silver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and this is the conference operator, and welcome to the Endeavour Silver Corp Second Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to turn the conference over to Allison Pettit, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Allison Pettit - Endeavour Silver Corp - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone before we get started, I ask that you view our MD&A precautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements. Our MD&A and financial statements are available on our website at edrsilver.com.



On today's call, we have Dan Dickson, Endeavour Silver's CEO; Elizabeth Senez, our Chief Financial Officer; and Don Gray, Endeavour's COO.



Following Dan's formal remarks, we will open the call for questions. And now over to Dan.



Daniel Dickson -