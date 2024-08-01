Q2 2024 Northwest Pipe Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Scott Montross - Northwest Pipe Co - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe Company's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Scott Montross, and I'm President and CEO of the company. I'm joined today by Aaron Wilkins, our Chief Financial Officer.



By now, all of you should have access to our earnings press release, which was issued yesterday, July 31, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call is being webcast, and it is available for replay. As we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made on this call regarding our expectations for the future are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in our other SEC filings for a discussion of such risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Thank you all for joining us today. I'll begin with a review of our second-quarter