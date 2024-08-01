Aug 01, 2024 / 03:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Redington Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call.
This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to V.S. Hariharan, Chief Executive Officer of Redington Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.
V.S. Hariharan - Redington Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer
A very good morning, everyone. This is Hariharan. I'm really happy to share with you our Q1 '25 results. I will first focus on our performance, excluding Turkey, our subsidiary in Turkey -- Arena subsidiary in Turkey, to provide enough color on our performance in India, South Asia and Middle East, Africa. I will talk separately regarding Arena as well.
It has been a
Q1 2025 Redington Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 03:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...