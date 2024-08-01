Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT, Financial) reported a 63% increase in adjusted interest income to $84 million compared to the same period last year.

The company has successfully reduced its net loss from real estate from $16.4 million to $13.1 million, primarily due to the disposition of underperforming multifamily properties.

NYMT has raised $60 million in senior unsecured notes at a 9.125% rate, providing additional funding for future opportunities.

The company is pursuing a joint venture for multifamily mezzanine loans with a third-party cap provider, potentially allowing up to $300 million in funding.

NYMT's portfolio acquisitions have increased significantly, with $934 million in total acquisitions during the quarter, representing a 54% increase from the prior quarter.

Negative Points

NYMT reported an undepreciated loss per share of $0.25 in the second quarter, although this is an improvement from the $0.68 loss per share in the first quarter.

The company experienced $16.5 million in unrealized losses due to lower asset prices in its Agency RMBS portfolio, primarily as a result of interest rate increases.

NYMT's adjusted book value per share decreased by 4.3% from the first quarter, ending at $11.02.

The company's recourse leverage ratio increased to 2.1x from 1.7x, and its portfolio recourse leverage ratio increased to 2x from 1.6x, indicating higher leverage levels.

NYMT incurred a one-time expense of $4.6 million related to the issuance of senior unsecured notes and a residential securitization.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the decision to hold a high level of liquidity and the trade-offs involved?

A: Jason Serrano, CEO: The opportunity today involves two avenues: core asset classes with double-digit equity returns and new multifamily middle-market origination activity. We are selective in our growth and timing, especially in the volatile agency market. We aim for medium- to long-term value propositions for our excess capital.

Q: How are you thinking about prepayment risk in the agency RMBS sector given potential rate cuts?

A: Nicholas Mah, President: We target 6% coupons for higher carry profiles but are diversifying into belly coupons. We believe spreads can tighten long-term, and we aim to be opportunistic in our acquisitions.

Q: How do you view the sustainability of the dividend amid portfolio repositioning?

A: Jason Serrano, CEO: We evaluate this monthly with our Board. We are rotating underperforming assets into those that generate recurring income. Kristine Nario-Eng, CFO: We are comfortable with our progress and expect to move closer to our current dividend by optimizing expenses and increasing recurring income.

Q: Can we get an update on adjusted book value quarter-to-date?

A: Nicholas Mah, President: Adjusted book value is estimated to be up between 2% to 3% quarter-to-date.

Q: How would multiple Fed rate cuts over the next year impact your portfolio outlook?

A: Nicholas Mah, President: Rate cuts would be positive for the portfolio. We are positioning ourselves to capitalize on this by growing the book and selecting assets that align with this potential outcome.

Q: Is it reasonable to expect a pickup in voluntary prepayment activity in your reperforming loans (RPLs) if rates come down?

A: Nicholas Mah, President: There could be a slight increase in prepayments, but not substantially, due to the out-of-the-money coupons and choppy pay credit profiles of these borrowers.

Q: How might real estate values respond to higher costs and limited supply of homeowners insurance?

A: Jason Serrano, CEO: This is a headwind, particularly in the South and multifamily space. It impacts short-term rental markets more significantly, potentially increasing supply. We are monitoring these markets carefully, especially within our BPL bridge book.

Q: How are you managing the risk of higher costs and limited supply of homeowners insurance affecting real estate values?

A: Jason Serrano, CEO: We are particularly concerned about short-term rental markets where NOI is impacted. We are minimizing exposure in these areas within our BPL bridge book.

