Q2 2024 DoorDash Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is John, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DoorDash Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I would now like to introduce and welcome Mr. Andy Hargreaves, VP of Investor Relations to begin the call. Andy, the floor is yours.



Andrew Hargreaves - DoorDash Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thanks, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our Q2 2024 earnings call. Very pleased to be joined today by Co-Founder, Chair and CEO, Tony Xu; and CFO, Ravi Inukonda.



We'll be making forward-looking statements during today's call, including our expectations for our business, financial position, operating performance, our guidance, strategies, capital allocation approach and the broader economic environment. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Many of these uncertainties are described in our SEC filings, including our Form 10-Ks and 10