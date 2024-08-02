Q2 2024 Civitas Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Brad Whitmarsh - Civitas Resources Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thanks, Jessica. Good morning, everyone, and appreciate you joining us this morning. Yesterday, we issued our second quarter earnings release, our 10-Q and also provided some supplemental materials for your review. These items are all available on our website, and they may be helpful for this morning's call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Chris Doyle; CFO, Marianella Foschi; and COO, Hodge Walker.



After our brief prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As always, please limit your time to one question and one follow-up so we can work through the list efficiently. We'll make certain forward-looking statements today, which are subject to risks