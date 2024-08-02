Q1 2025 Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd Earnings Net Conference Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / NTS GMT

Atsuro Uchida - Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd - Executive Manager, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Uchida, Executive Manager of Investor Relations at Mitsui Fudosan. I will explain our results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025.



As usual, I will use the financial results and business highlights materials dated August 2, which are available on our website. Let's get started.



As always, I will begin with an overview of the first quarter results. Please turn to page 3 of the presentation materials.



As shown in the box at the top of the page, Mitsui Fudosan reported positive growth for operating revenues, operating income and ordinary income on a year-on-year basis, also hitting new record highs for each.



With regard to the new profit metrics set out in our group long-term vision, & INNOVATION 2030, business income also rose JPY20.2 billion or 23.9% year on year on factors such as solid profit growth in the domestic property sales to individuals and facility operations businesses.



Owing to a high base for comparison, first