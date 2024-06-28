Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) Q3 Earnings: EPS of $0.16 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $172.5M Falls Short

Challenging Market Conditions Impact Performance

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $172.5 million, fell short of estimates of $176.14 million, and down 8% year-over-year from $187.0 million.
  • Net Income: $1.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $14.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Operating Loss: $0.5 million, a significant decline from an operating profit of $17.4 million in the previous year’s third quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 35.8%, down from 41.5% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower sales volumes and changes in product mix.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased by $2.2 million to $62.3 million, driven by higher advertising and promotional spending.
  • Cash Position: $148.4 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 28, 2024.
  • Year-to-Date Revenue: $487.0 million, a 14% decrease from $567.5 million in the prior fiscal nine-month period.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third fiscal quarter ending June 28, 2024. Johnson Outdoors Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products used for fishing from a boat, diving, paddling, hiking, and camping. The company operates in four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Fishing segment.

1820407190729682944.png

Third Quarter Performance

Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT, Financial) reported a decline in total company net sales by 8% to $172.5 million compared to $187.0 million in the prior year’s third fiscal quarter. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $176.14 million. The company also reported an operating loss of $0.5 million, a significant drop from the operating profit of $17.4 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin decreased to 35.8% from 41.5% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to unfavorable overhead absorption and changes in the product mix toward lower-margin products.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging marketplace conditions, Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT, Financial) remains committed to investing in revenue and profit-generating initiatives in innovation and digital and e-commerce capabilities. The company’s debt-free balance sheet and cash position continue to enable strategic investments to strengthen its brands and business.

“Challenging marketplace conditions, primarily due to lower consumer demand for outdoor recreation products and heavy promotional activity, have impacted our performance. As a result, we are evaluating all aspects of the business to improve our financial results and are working to redeploy resources to enable growth for the future,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Net Sales $172.5 million $187.0 million
Gross Profit $61.8 million $77.6 million
Operating (Loss) Profit $(0.5) million $17.4 million
Net Income $1.6 million $14.8 million
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.16 $1.44

Year-to-Date Results

For the first nine months of fiscal 2024, net sales were $487.0 million, a 14% decrease from the previous year’s $567.5 million. The company reported an operating loss of $0.7 million compared to a profit of $34.3 million in the prior year-to-date period. Net income for the nine-month period was $7.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, down from $35.5 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, in the previous year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 28, 2024, Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT, Financial) reported cash and short-term investments of $148.4 million. Depreciation and amortization expenses were $14.8 million for the nine-month period, compared to $11.8 million in the prior year. Capital spending totaled $16.4 million, down from $19.4 million in the previous year.

“Profits remain impacted by lower sales volumes and our ongoing investment in promotional activity. Additionally, while we’ve been improving our inventory levels, progress has been slowed by the decreased demand,” said David W. Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Segment Performance

Segment Q3 2024 Net Sales Q3 2023 Net Sales
Fishing $130.5 million $137.5 million
Camping $10.9 million $11.7 million
Watercraft Recreation $11.1 million $15.7 million
Diving $19.9 million $22.2 million

Analysis

Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT, Financial) faces significant challenges due to lower consumer demand and heavy promotional activity. The decline in sales and gross margin highlights the impact of these market conditions. However, the company’s strategic investments in innovation and digital capabilities, along with its strong balance sheet, position it for potential long-term success. Investors should monitor the company’s efforts to improve financial results and manage inventory levels in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Johnson Outdoors Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.