Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.12 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $451M Beats Expectations

Strong Revenue Performance Amid Operational Challenges

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $60 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for Q2 2024.
  • Revenue: $451 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $442.60 million.
  • Net Production: Approximately 62,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), reflecting a 7% year-over-year growth.
  • Capital Expenditures: $215 million, with expectations for lower expenditures in the second half of the year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Approximately $(15) million, with net cash provided by operating activities at $224 million.
  • Debt and Liquidity: Exited Q2 2024 with $2.7 billion in total long-term debt and $2.5 billion in net debt, with available liquidity of $793 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2024. Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. The company emphasizes field developments to accelerate production and employs a geologically based approach for exploration.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Kosmos Energy Ltd reported a net income of $60 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. Adjusted net income stood at $80 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. This was below the analyst estimate of $0.23 per share. However, the company exceeded revenue expectations, reporting $451 million against the estimated $442.60 million.

1820412173936128000.png

Operational Highlights

Kosmos Energy Ltd achieved net production of approximately 62,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), marking a 7% year-over-year growth. The company reported sales of around 65,400 boepd. Key operational milestones included the successful mooring of the floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project and the commencement of the drilling campaign in Equatorial Guinea.

Financial Achievements

Despite operational challenges, Kosmos Energy Ltd demonstrated robust financial performance. The company reported a production expense of $151 million or $25.32 per boe, with capital expenditures amounting to $215 million. Kosmos exited the quarter with approximately $2.7 billion in total long-term debt and $2.5 billion in net debt, alongside available liquidity of $793 million. The company generated $224 million in net cash from operating activities but reported a free cash flow of $(15) million.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $451 million $273 million
Net Income $60 million $23 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.12 $0.05

Operational Challenges and Future Outlook

While Kosmos Energy Ltd reported strong revenue growth, it faced several operational challenges. Production in Ghana was slower than expected due to underperformance of a producer well and a temporary reduction in water injection. In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, planned downtime and delays in the Winterfell project impacted production. However, the company remains optimistic about future production targets, expecting to exit the year at around 90,000 boepd.

"It has been a busy period for Kosmos with significant progress in the delivery of our development projects. Production is rising in the US Gulf of Mexico with the startup of Winterfell and the successful completion of our production optimization activities," said Chairman and CEO Andrew G. Inglis.

Conclusion

Kosmos Energy Ltd's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights a strong revenue performance despite operational challenges. The company's focus on accelerating production and optimizing capital expenditures positions it well for future growth. Investors will be keen to see how Kosmos navigates its operational hurdles and capitalizes on its development projects in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kosmos Energy Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.