Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $235.3 Million, Net Loss Narrows to $1.7 Million

Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Exceed Expectations

35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $235.3 million, up by 28.3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $231.05 million.
  • Net Loss: $1.7 million, a significant improvement from the prior year period net loss of $17.0 million.
  • Gross Margin: 39.9%, compared to 32.3% in the prior year period, driven by lower input costs and improved leverage on plant expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $35.1 million, a substantial increase from $9.0 million in the prior year period.
  • SG&A Expenses: $95.7 million, representing 40.7% of net sales, down from 41.5% in the prior year period.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $251.7 million as of June 30, 2024, with $394.1 million of debt outstanding.
  • Updated Guidance: Raised 2024 net sales guidance to at least $965 million and Adjusted EBITDA to at least $140 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Freshpet Inc (FRPT, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Freshpet, a company known for producing and selling premium fresh pet food, has shown significant improvements in profitability and operating cash flow, driven entirely by volume growth.

Company Overview

Freshpet Inc (FRPT, Financial) produces and sells premium fresh pet food through its company-owned refrigerators placed in grocery, mass and club, pet specialty, and natural stores. Grocery stores represent the primary driver of footprint growth, accounting for 89% of 2023 sales. The company primarily targets dogs (92% of sales), with cats and treats comprising the rest. Freshpet's home US market accounts for about 96% of sales, with exports to Canada, the United Kingdom, and other European countries making up the remaining balance.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Freshpet Inc (FRPT, Financial) reported net sales of $235.3 million for Q2 2024, a 28.3% increase compared to $183.3 million in the prior year period. This growth was driven entirely by volume gains. The company also reported a net loss of $1.7 million, a significant improvement from the $17.0 million net loss in Q2 2023.

1820412158840827904.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $235.3 million $183.3 million
Gross Profit $94.0 million $59.2 million
Gross Margin 39.9% 32.3%
Adjusted EBITDA $35.1 million $9.0 million

Performance Analysis

The increase in net sales was primarily due to volume gains, reflecting strong market demand for Freshpet's products. The gross margin improved to 39.9% from 32.3% in the prior year period, driven by lower input costs, reduced quality costs, and improved leverage on plant expenses. Adjusted EBITDA saw a substantial increase to $35.1 million from $9.0 million in Q2 2023, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive performance, Freshpet Inc (FRPT, Financial) faces challenges such as increased SG&A expenses, which rose to $95.7 million from $76.0 million in the prior year period. However, as a percentage of net sales, SG&A decreased to 40.7% from 41.5%, primarily due to reduced logistics costs and media expenses.

Looking ahead, Freshpet has raised its 2024 net sales and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, reflecting confidence in its ability to continue delivering disciplined growth. The company now expects net sales of at least $965 million and Adjusted EBITDA of at least $140 million for the full year 2024.

Conclusion

Freshpet Inc (FRPT, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showing significant improvements in profitability and operational efficiency. With a solid growth trajectory and raised guidance, Freshpet is well-positioned to create meaningful shareholder value while continuing to serve pets, people, and the planet.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Freshpet Inc for further details.

