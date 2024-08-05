Tyson Foods Q3 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.54 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $13.35 Billion Beats Expectations

Operational Momentum and Financial Highlights

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $13,353 million, up 1.6% year-over-year, slightly exceeding estimates of $13,236.47 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.54, a significant improvement from the previous year's loss of $1.18 per share.
  • Operating Income: $341 million, a notable turnaround from the previous year's loss of $350 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $1,089 million for the first nine months, up $1,224 million from the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 6.6% from 5.2% in the same quarter last year.
  • Liquidity: Approximately $4.8 billion as of June 29, 2024, ensuring strong financial flexibility.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Tyson Foods Inc (TSN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, a leading protein-focused food producer, reported significant year-over-year improvements in profitability, driven by disciplined actions and a focus on operational fundamentals.

Company Overview

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN, Financial) is a major player in the protein food industry, offering products such as raw chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods. Its well-known brands include Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, and Sara Lee. While chicken and beef are its largest segments, the company also has a notable presence in the prepared foods market. Despite facing stiff competition, Tyson Foods continues to expand its international footprint, which currently accounts for about 5% of its total revenue.

Performance and Challenges

For the third quarter of 2024, Tyson Foods reported sales of $13,353 million, a 1.6% increase from the previous year. However, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.67. The revenue, on the other hand, surpassed the estimated $13,236.47 million.

Challenges remain in the beef and pork segments, which reported operating losses. The beef segment, in particular, saw a significant decline in operating income, reflecting a challenging market environment. Despite these hurdles, the chicken and prepared foods segments showed robust performance, contributing positively to the overall results.

Financial Achievements

Tyson Foods achieved several financial milestones in Q3 2024:

  • Adjusted operating income of $491 million, up 174% from the previous year.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.54, a significant improvement from the loss of $1.18 per share in Q3 2023.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.87, up 480% from the previous year.
  • Liquidity of approximately $4.8 billion as of June 29, 2024.

1820427299187748864.png

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement include:

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Sales $13,353 million $13,140 million
Operating Income $341 million $(350) million
Net Income Per Share $0.54 $(1.18)
Adjusted Net Income Per Share $0.87 $0.15

Segment Performance

Segment-wise performance for the third quarter is as follows:

Segment Sales Operating Income Operating Margin
Beef $5,241 million $(69) million (1.3)%
Pork $1,462 million $(62) million (4.2)%
Chicken $4,076 million $244 million 6.0%
Prepared Foods $2,432 million $203 million 8.3%

Analysis and Commentary

Tyson Foods' Q3 2024 results highlight a significant turnaround in profitability, driven by strong performance in the chicken and prepared foods segments. The company's focus on operational efficiency and disciplined capital deployment has yielded positive results. However, challenges in the beef and pork segments indicate areas that require strategic attention.

Our disciplined actions and focus on the fundamentals have resulted in a positive turnaround of our business," stated Donnie King, President & CEO of Tyson Foods. "In Q3, we delivered the highest adjusted operating income in the last seven quarters while also generating strong free cash flow."

For more detailed insights and the complete earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tyson Foods Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.