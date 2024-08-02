On August 2, 2024, (cyprus) Perestroika, serving as Director and 10% Owner, purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean Ltd (RIG, Financial). The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now holds a total of 89,574,894 shares in the company.

Transocean Ltd specializes in offshore drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company operates globally, providing technologically advanced and highly efficient drilling services.

The shares were bought at a price of $5.23 each, valuing the transaction at $10,460,000. This purchase reflects a positive sentiment as the stock's current GF Value is $5.40, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

Over the past year, (cyprus) Perestroika has increased their holdings by 5,000,000 shares, with no recorded sales. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at Transocean Ltd, which has seen 9 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the same period.

The company's market cap stands at approximately $4.55 billion, reflecting its significant presence in the offshore drilling industry.

Transocean Ltd's valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections provided by analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the potential stability or growth of Transocean Ltd in the near future.

