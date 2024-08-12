Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $4.48 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $2.69 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $17.63 billion and the earnings are expected to be $10.92 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) have seen a downward revision, moving from $17.99 billion to $17.63 billion for the full year 2024, and from $18.50 billion to $18.49 billion for 2025. Similarly, earnings estimates have also been adjusted lower, from $11.66 per share to $10.92 per share for the full year 2024, and from $13.52 per share to $12.49 per share for 2025.

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Builders FirstSource Inc's (BLDR) actual revenue was $3.89 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $3.82 billion by 1.76%. Builders FirstSource Inc's (BLDR) actual earnings were $2.1 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.98 per share by 5.9%. After releasing the results, Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) was down by -19.05% in one day.

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 17 analysts, the average target price for Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) is $197.68 with a high estimate of $230 and a low estimate of $175. The average target implies an upside of 29.93% from the current price of $152.15.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR, Financial) in one year is $100.4, suggesting a downside of -34.01% from the current price of $152.15.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 16 brokerage firms, Builders FirstSource Inc's (BLDR, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.1, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.