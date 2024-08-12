DaVita Inc (DVA, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $3,151.91 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $2.54 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $12.68 billion and the earnings are expected to be $9.26 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

DaVita Inc (DVA, Financial) Estimates Trends

Revenue estimates for DaVita Inc (DVA) have increased from $12.60 billion to $12.68 billion for the full year 2024 and from $13.10 billion to $13.21 billion for 2025 over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for DaVita Inc (DVA) have increased from $9.17 per share to $9.26 per share for the full year 2024 and from $10.04 per share to $10.16 per share for 2025 over the past 90 days.

DaVita Inc (DVA, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, DaVita Inc's (DVA) actual revenue was $3,070.56 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $3,027.76 million by 1.41%. DaVita Inc's (DVA) actual earnings were $2.65 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.95 per share by 35.9%. After releasing the results, DaVita Inc (DVA) was down by -5.48% in one day.

DaVita Inc (DVA, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 7 analysts, the average target price for DaVita Inc (DVA) is $146.64 with a high estimate of $169 and a low estimate of $123.50. The average target implies an upside of 5.11% from the current price of $139.52.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for DaVita Inc (DVA, Financial) in one year is $120.30, suggesting a downside of -13.78% from the current price of $139.52.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 8 brokerage firms, DaVita Inc's (DVA, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.0, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.