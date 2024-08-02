Q1 2025 Minebea Mitsumi Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Katsuhiko Yoshida - Minebea Mitsumi Inc - Executive President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Director of Tokyo, Manager of Business Administration & Planning, Manager of Sustainability Promotion, Director



Hello, this is Yoshida. Today, I would like to first explain the consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year ending March 2025. Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025 was up 21.6% year on year and up 1.9% quarter on quarter to total JPY355.454 billion.



Operating income increased three times year on year and down 1.6% quarter on quarter to total JPY20.025 billion. Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the parent increased by 3.4 times year on year and decreased by 24% quarter on quarter to total JPY13.936 billion.



Net sales and operating income hit a first quarter record high. We estimate that foreign currency exchange rates have a quarter-on-quarter impact of plus JPY11.5 billion on a year-on-year basis. The impact of plus JPY33.6 billion in net sales, quarter-on-quarter impact