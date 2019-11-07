Q3 2019 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Luis Maroto Camino - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our results presentation for the first 9 months of 2019, and thank you for being here with us today.



As always, Ana, our CFO, is here as well, and she will walk you through in terms of our financial performance, that we usually do, and I will focus on our most recent developments.



We start with Slide 4. We are pleased to report a solid set of results today. Our performance remained strong through the third quarter despite of persisting less robust at our industry. The strength and resilience demonstrated by our business this quarter, once more, allows us to continue to