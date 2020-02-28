Full Year 2019 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 2019 results presentation. Thank you very much for joining us today. As always, Ana, our CFO, is here as well, and she will walk you through the details of our financial performance. I will focus on our most recent developments.



We start the presentation. Before we review our performance, let me do a brief recap on the year. In 2019, our business was impacted by the important slowdown we saw in the Indian aviation sector and the Indian GDS industry. Both industries had grown double digit in 2018, that is around 20% or 15%, respectively, growing now in 2019, to single digit, 4% and negative growth, minus 15%, respectively.



In 2019, we also saw weaker global trade activity, political and