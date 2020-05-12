Q1 2020 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Luis Maroto Camino - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our first quarter results presentation. Thank you very much again for joining us today. As always, I'm here with Ana that will walk you through the details of our financial performance, and I will focus on our most relevant developments.



Before we get started with our quarter 1 performance overview, I would like to make a few remarks on the current market context. As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic has advanced through the quarter and progressively impacted more regions. In January, the GDS industry had a good start. However, after the closing of Wuhan, we saw a decline in APAC bookings