Half Year 2020 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Luis Maroto Camino - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our first-half 2020 results presentation. Thank you very much for being with us today. As always, Ana, our CFO, is here as well and she will walk you through the details of our financial performance, and I will focus on our most relevant developments.



If I start on Slide 4, I would like to start today by making a few remarks on the market activity we have seen over the last few months and its impact on our segments. April was the first full month of large-scale shutdowns across regions, and all regions recorded air traffic contractions close to minus 95% rates versus 2019, rates which mostly persisted through May, which closed at minus 91% growth compared to the prior year.



At the end of May, we