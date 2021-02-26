Full Year 2020 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Amadeus Full Year 2020 Link Presentation Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I am now pleased to hand over to you, Mr. Luis Maroto, President and CEO of Amadeus. Please, sir, go ahead.



Luis Maroto Camino - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our full year 2020 results presentation, and thank you very much for joining us today. Till is here with me as well. I will focus on our most important developments in the quarter, and Till will elaborate on the key financial aspects.



Let's start to Slide 4. I will start with a brief overview of the market's evolution in the fourth quarter and how our segments have performed. As you know, in the last months of 2020, air traffic remained constrained as the pandemic gained momentum in the fall. Overall, during the fourth quarter, global air traffic declined by 70.2% relative to prior year, improving over the 76% traffic contraction we saw in the third quarter. The progress we had seen each month