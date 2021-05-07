Q1 2021 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Luis Maroto Camino - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our first quarter 2021 results presentation, and thanks a lot for joining us today. Till is with me, and I will focus as usual on our most important developments in the quarter and Till will elaborate in the key financial aspects.



I will begin today's presentation with a market overview and the evolution of our volumes over quarter 1. So I'm on Slide 4.



As you know, we started the first quarter with the resurgence of the pandemic and more travel restrictions imposed in many parts of the world. IATA global traffic evolution relative to 2019 slightly deteriorated in January with minus 72%, and February, minus 74.7% compared to the growth rates we have seen over the fourth quarter. However, mirroring the