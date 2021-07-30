Half Year 2021 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Hello, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter results presentation. Thank you very much for being with us today. Till is here with me. And as usual, I will focus on our most important developments in this quarter, and Till will elaborate on the key financial aspects. So let's start with an overview of our results in the quarter.



In the second quarter of the year, our group revenue amounted to EUR 624 million, decreasing by 56% with respect to the second quarter of 2019, advancing from the evolution we saw in the first quarter. This progress is driven by improvements in our volumes evolution, coupled with cost efficiency, supported