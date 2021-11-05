Q3 2021 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Luis Maroto Camino - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our '21 Third Quarter Results Presentation. Thank you very much for joining us today. As usual, Till is here with me to elaborate on the key financial aspects of this quarter.



So let us start with Slide 4 for review of our financial results in the period. Our volumes continue to improve in the third quarter in this row of a strengthening of our financial results. For the second consecutive quarter, we saw important improvements in revenue and EBITDA growth versus 2019, which also supported cash generation. We have positive free cash flow in the 9 months period excluding cost-saving program implementation cost and expect to increase quarterly free cash flow