Q1 2022 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Amadeus First Quarter 2022 Presentation Webcast. Mr. Luis Maroto, President and CEO of Amadeus.



Luis Maroto Camino - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to our first quarter result presentation. Thank you for joining us today. As always, I joined by Till, I will focus on our most important developments in the quarter until we elaborate on the key financial aspects.



So let's start with Slide 4 for an overview of our results. In the first quarter of '22, our performance continued to advance towards recovery levels. As you can see, our quarterly revenue, EBITDA and adjusted profit reached 65%, 50% and 28% of 2019 levels, respectively. The continued strengthening of our performance was supported by progress in global traffic and travel volumes. At the beginning of the quarter, Omicron