Half Year 2022 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Luis Maroto Camino - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter results presentation. Thanks a lot for joining us today. I'm here with Till, as usual, I will focus on our most important developments in the quarter and Till will elaborate on the key financial aspects.



Starting with Slide 4. In the second quarter, we saw an acceleration in travel industry space of recovery. Travel restrictions continue to ease, particularly in many parts of Asia, strengthening international traffic and domestic traffic markets had significant improvements in the quarter as well. (inaudible) Amadeus operating and financial performance. In the second quarter, Amadeus revenue,