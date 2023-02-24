Full Year 2022 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Luis Maroto Camino - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. Welcome to our 2022 fourth quarter results presentation. Thank you for joining us today. I'm joined by Till, I will start with an overview of our most important developments in the quarter until we elaborate the key financial aspects. Start to Slide 4, please, for an overview of our performance in the period.



The fourth quarter global traffic continued to recover relative to '19. The last month of the year, according to IATA, global traffic reached 77% of December '19 traffic, the best global monthly performance we have put in these times. The pace of traffic recovery in the fourth quarter came at a