Q1 2023 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Luis Maroto Camino - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. Welcome to our first quarter results presentation, and thank you very much for joining us today. I'm Here with Till. I will start, as usual, with an overview of our most important developments in the quarter until we elaborate on the key financial aspects.



We'll start to Slide 4, please, for an overview of our performance over the period. In the first quarter of the year, the airline industry continued to make progress. Flow of traffic further recovered, and capacity and load factors continued to increase. (inaudible) domestic traffic approach 2019 levels, supported by travel policy loosening in China. Global international traffic also improved, although more modestly than domestic traffic led by the Asia Pacific region. In this context, Amadeus' financial