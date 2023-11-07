Q3 2023 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Amadeus Q3, 2023 Presentation Webcast. The management of Amadeus will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) I'm now pleased to hand you over to Mr. Luis Maroto, President and CEO of Amadeus. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.



Luis Maroto Camino - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. Welcome to our third quarter results presentation. Thank you for joining us today. I'm joined by Till. As usual, I will start with an overview of our most important developments, and Till will elaborate on the key financial details.



Please turn to Slide 4 to start with an overview of our results. For the first 9 months of '23, Amadeus continue to deliver steady financial performance. Group revenue increased by 23%, EBITDA grew 34% and adjusted profit expanded by 68%, supporting a 50% increase in free cash flow generation compared to prior year. Our strong free cash flow generation resulted in net financial debt amounting to EUR 2.1 billion at