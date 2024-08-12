ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance. Despite a daily loss of 1.69%, the stock has shown a positive change of 0.97% over the past three months, with a current share price of $219.87. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that ResMed Inc is poised for significant growth, making it a compelling choice for investors.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system from GuruFocus, designed to predict stock performance by evaluating five key aspects of a company's financials. This system, which ranges from 0 to 100, has proven its effectiveness in forecasting long-term stock returns from 2006 to 2021. A higher GF Score correlates with greater potential returns. ResMed Inc boasts a GF Score of 97 out of 100, indicating a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding ResMed Inc's Business

ResMed Inc, with a market cap of $32.3 billion and annual sales of $4.58 billion, is a leading global provider in the respiratory care device sector. The company's operating margin stands impressively at 29.54%. ResMed's focus on digital health solutions in the out-of-hospital setting differentiates it in the market, catering to a growing demographic affected by sleep apnea, aging, and obesity. The company's strategic acquisitions enhance its broad market presence, particularly in the Americas, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

Financial Strength Breakdown

ResMed Inc's financial robustness is evident through its Interest Coverage ratio of 30.28, significantly surpassing Benjamin Graham's recommended threshold of 5. This indicates a strong ability to meet interest obligations. Additionally, the Altman Z-Score of 12.4 suggests a low probability of financial distress. The strategic management of its debt, with a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.19, further underscores its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

ResMed Inc's profitability is top-notch, with an Operating Margin that has consistently improved over the past five years, reaching 29.54% in 2024. The company's Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars reflects its stable operational performance. Growth-wise, ResMed Inc has excelled with a 13.3% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate, outperforming 62.35% of its industry peers. The EBITDA growth rates over three and five years further highlight its expanding capabilities.

Conclusion

Considering ResMed Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's superior position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

