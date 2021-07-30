Amadeus IT Group SA (XMAD:AMS) (Q2 2021) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Declines Amidst Cost Optimization Efforts

Despite significant revenue drops, Amadeus IT Group SA (XMAD:AMS) shows resilience with effective cost reductions and positive commercial momentum.

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: EUR 624 million, a 56% decrease compared to Q2 2019.
  • EBITDA: EUR 145 million, excluding cost savings implementation costs.
  • Free Cash Flow: EUR 79 million cash outflow in Q2; minus EUR 47 million for the first 6 months.
  • Adjusted Profit Loss: EUR 24 million in Q2.
  • Total Fixed Cost Reduction: EUR 168 million compared to 2020.
  • Travel Agency Air Bookings: Declined by 67.6% in Q2 compared to Q2 2019.
  • Distribution Revenue: Declined by 66.4% in Q2 compared to Q2 2019.
  • Passengers Boarded: Contracted by 67.7% in Q2 compared to Q2 2019.
  • IT Solutions Revenue: Decreased by 42.8% in Q2 compared to Q2 2019.
  • EBITDA Excluding Implementation Costs: EUR 145.3 million, a 75.3% contraction compared to Q2 2019.
  • CapEx: Declined by EUR 50.3 million or 19% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2020.
  • R&D Expenditure: Declined by 23.4% in the first half of the year.
  • Fixed Cost Reduction: EUR 167.9 million in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2021

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Amadeus IT Group SA (XMAD:AMS, Financial) reported a positive trend in adjusted profit loss, showing improvement from the prior quarter.
  • The company achieved a fixed cost reduction of EUR 168 million compared to 2020, demonstrating effective cost optimization efforts.
  • Distribution revenue showed progress, declining by 66.4% versus 2019, an improvement from the 77% decline in the first quarter.
  • The company signed 16 new contracts or renewals of distribution agreements with airlines, including Virgin Australia, indicating strong commercial momentum.
  • Amadeus IT Group SA (XMAD:AMS) continues to see commercial momentum and positive engagement with existing and potential new customers.

Negative Points

  • Group revenue declined by 56% in the second quarter of 2021 relative to 2019, reflecting ongoing challenges.
  • Free cash flow performance amounted to a EUR 79 million cash outflow in the second quarter, impacted by unexpected working capital effects.
  • Travel agency air bookings declined by 67.6% in the quarter compared to the same period in 2019, indicating a slow recovery in travel demand.
  • Passengers boarded contracted by 67.7% in the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2019, showing a significant drop in airline traffic.
  • IT Solutions revenue decreased by 42.8% versus 2019, driven by lower PB volumes, highlighting the impact of reduced airline traffic on the company's revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk more generally around the appetite and engagement you have with airlines regarding renewing and broadening PSS?
A: We see a positive trend in upselling additional functionalities to our existing customers. Airlines are open to considering new solutions, and we have seen an increase in our upselling capabilities. For example, LOT Polish Airlines has taken a broader portfolio of our solutions, which is a trend we expect to continue.

Q: What is the customer penetration for NDC, and do you think everyone will eventually adopt it?
A: NDC is here to stay, but its penetration is still low. We expect it to increase over time as technology evolves and standards become clearer. However, it will take years for NDC to achieve significant traction and penetration worldwide.

Q: Can you talk more about the reduction in R&D and its impact on your hospitality plans?
A: We have reviewed our portfolio and prioritized strategic projects. The reduction in R&D has not impacted our hospitality business, which remains a key focus area. We are confident and optimistic about our future in hospitality.

Q: How is the Delta variant of the virus impacting bookings?
A: In July, bookings were more or less in line with June, despite the Delta variant. Domestic traffic continues to improve, and we have not seen a significant negative impact on overall figures so far.

Q: Should we expect positive cash flow in Q3 and Q4?
A: We expect free cash flow to improve progressively in the second half of the year. For H2, we anticipate being free cash flow positive, excluding implementation costs, assuming a recovery in volumes in line with IATA's projections.

Q: How does NDC change the comparability of offers seen by travel agents, and will you be incentivized by airlines for ancillary services?
A: NDC offers additional capabilities for airlines to differentiate their products. We aim to remain neutral and not promote one airline over another based on economics. Our goal is to provide the same capabilities to all airlines without discrimination.

Q: Can you provide more color on the revenue contraction in new businesses and the appetite for hospitality IT relative to airlines?
A: Our new business areas, including hospitality, have been growing and holding up better during the pandemic. We have revenue lines that are not transactional, providing support to our revenue performance. The appetite for hospitality IT remains strong, and we are optimistic about its future.

Q: What role can Amadeus play in addressing new travel requirements like tests and vaccination proof?
A: We are active in supporting travel recovery with our technology, integrating health information into departure control and boarding processes. We are collaborating with governments and carriers to simplify and improve travel processes, aiming to recover travel demand.

Q: Can you comment on your partnership with Hopper and its impact on your business?
A: The partnership with Hopper is very small and part of our open platform strategy. We work with many companies globally, providing connectivity and APIs. This partnership does not represent a significant change in our business model.

Q: What is the level of engagement with non-customers for Airline IT, and can we expect growth in the number of contracted airlines?
A: We are actively engaging with potential new customers and have a healthy pipeline. While it's difficult to predict exact contract signings, we expect the number of contracted airlines to grow as we continue our efforts to demonstrate the value of our solutions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.