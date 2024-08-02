Q1 2025 Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the earnings conference call for Q1 FY25 results with the management of Mold-Tek Packaging Limited conference call hosted by Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Navalgund from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Navalgund - Nirmal Bang - Analyst



Thank you, Shivangi. Hello, everyone. On behalf of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, I welcome you all to Mold-Tek Packaging 1Q FY25 earnings conference call. We have with us Mr. Lakshmana Rao, the Chairman and Managing Director of the company; along with the entire finance team. Without further ado, I request Lakshmana, sir, to start with his opening comments, post which we can open the floor for question and answers. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



J. Lakshmana Rao - Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Good afternoon, everybody.