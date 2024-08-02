Q3 2024 Twist Bioscience Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Angela Bitting - Twist Bioscience Corp - SVP, Corporate Affairs



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I would like to thank all of you for joining us today for Twist Bioscience's conference call to review our fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results and business progress. We issued our financial results release before market and the release is available at our website at www.twistbioscience.com. With me on today's call are Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist; and Adam Laponis, CFO of Twist. Dr. Patrick Finn, President and COO of Twist will join us for the Q&A.



Today we will discuss our business progress, financial and operational