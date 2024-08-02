Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

Second quarter results exceeded expectations for normalized FFO, reflecting continued progress on 2024 operating and financial priorities.

Consolidated GAAP and cash basis NOI increased by 12.2% and 7.1%, respectively, compared to the prior year.

SHOP segment saw a 27% increase in same property cash basis NOI over the year-ago period, driven by increased occupancy and RevPOR.

Issued a $120 million mortgage loan secured by 8 Medical Office and Life Science properties, enhancing liquidity and partially redeeming senior notes.

Medical Office and Life Science segment achieved double-digit rent growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, with weighted average rents 12.1% higher than prior rents for the same space.

Negative Points

Second quarter occupancy in the SHOP segment was essentially flat sequentially, indicating slower-than-expected growth.

Properties marketed for sale had negative NOI of approximately $830,000 and an occupancy rate of 72%, reflecting underperformance.

The company is still working through portfolio optimization, including divesting underperforming or non-core assets, which may indicate ongoing challenges.

Significant capital expenditures of $41 million in the second quarter, including $27 million in the SHOP segment, may strain financial resources.

The Life Science campus in Torrey Pines has one building fully vacant, resulting in a collective occupancy of just shy of 50%, indicating potential challenges in leasing.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the Medical Office buildings, should we expect occupancy to move higher on a total basis and close in on the same-store basis?

A: Yes, selling low occupancy or vacant properties will push up NOI organically, likely by around 200 basis points, assuming transactions close this year. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Given the decline in interest rates, where do you think GSE agency debt might price today?

A: We estimate it to be closer to 6% to 6.5% if priced today. (Matthew Brown, CFO)

Q: Should we expect more CMBS financing, or will you rely on GSE?

A: We are focused on GSE financing and not looking at additional CMBS financing currently. (Matthew Brown, CFO)

Q: Can you provide details on the SHOP assets for sale?

A: We have 3 properties in advanced stages under signed LOI and another 5 communities ready for marketing, totaling 1,100 units valued between $80 million and $100 million. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Is selling SHOP assets at low to mid-80s per key for negative NOI properties with low occupancy a win?

A: Yes, achieving those rates and price per unit is positive and helps reveal the upside potential of better-performing communities. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Can you provide more color on the Life Science property in Torrey Pines?

A: It is a 3-building campus, with 2 fully occupied buildings and 1 vacant. We are testing the market to see investor appetite for this well-located asset. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Is the Torrey Pines property the one with significant renovation?

A: Yes, it is a freshly renovated 3-building campus, with one building vacant and the campus collectively just shy of 50% occupied. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Can you explain the mix between occupancy and rate in your SHOP portfolio?

A: While occupancy is slightly behind expectations, rates are higher, and margins are in line. We expect growth in the second half of the year. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Were you surprised by the flattish sequential occupancy gain in the SHOP segment?

A: While occupancy was muted from Q1 to Q2, we saw 27% year-over-year NOI growth and 17% sequentially. We expect more growth in the second half of the year. (Matthew Brown, CFO)

