Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong NOI Growth and Strategic Asset Management

Key financial metrics show significant improvements, while strategic asset sales and portfolio optimization continue.

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Normalized FFO: $6.8 million or $0.03 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre: Grew by $4.8 million sequentially or 7.5%.
  • Consolidated Same-Property Cash Basis NOI: $68.8 million, representing an 8.7% year-over-year improvement and a 7.4% sequential quarter improvement.
  • SHOP Segment NOI Growth: 27% year-over-year and 17% sequentially.
  • SHOP Segment Occupancy Increase: 160 basis points year-over-year and 20 basis points sequentially.
  • Average Monthly Rate Increase: 6% year-over-year.
  • Expenses Decrease: 1.4% sequentially, driven by a 32% decline in contract labor and a 10% decline in utilities.
  • NOI Margin Growth: 150 basis points both year-over-year and sequentially.
  • Unrestricted Cash: $266 million at the end of the quarter.
  • CapEx: $41 million in the second quarter, including $27 million in the SHOP segment.
  • Total CapEx Guidance for 2024: Reduced to $200 million to $220 million.
  • SHOP NOI Guidance for Full Year: $120 million to $140 million.
  • Third Quarter SHOP NOI Guidance: $31 million to $36 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Second quarter results exceeded expectations for normalized FFO, reflecting continued progress on 2024 operating and financial priorities.
  • Consolidated GAAP and cash basis NOI increased by 12.2% and 7.1%, respectively, compared to the prior year.
  • SHOP segment saw a 27% increase in same property cash basis NOI over the year-ago period, driven by increased occupancy and RevPOR.
  • Issued a $120 million mortgage loan secured by 8 Medical Office and Life Science properties, enhancing liquidity and partially redeeming senior notes.
  • Medical Office and Life Science segment achieved double-digit rent growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, with weighted average rents 12.1% higher than prior rents for the same space.

Negative Points

  • Second quarter occupancy in the SHOP segment was essentially flat sequentially, indicating slower-than-expected growth.
  • Properties marketed for sale had negative NOI of approximately $830,000 and an occupancy rate of 72%, reflecting underperformance.
  • The company is still working through portfolio optimization, including divesting underperforming or non-core assets, which may indicate ongoing challenges.
  • Significant capital expenditures of $41 million in the second quarter, including $27 million in the SHOP segment, may strain financial resources.
  • The Life Science campus in Torrey Pines has one building fully vacant, resulting in a collective occupancy of just shy of 50%, indicating potential challenges in leasing.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the Medical Office buildings, should we expect occupancy to move higher on a total basis and close in on the same-store basis?
A: Yes, selling low occupancy or vacant properties will push up NOI organically, likely by around 200 basis points, assuming transactions close this year. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Given the decline in interest rates, where do you think GSE agency debt might price today?
A: We estimate it to be closer to 6% to 6.5% if priced today. (Matthew Brown, CFO)

Q: Should we expect more CMBS financing, or will you rely on GSE?
A: We are focused on GSE financing and not looking at additional CMBS financing currently. (Matthew Brown, CFO)

Q: Can you provide details on the SHOP assets for sale?
A: We have 3 properties in advanced stages under signed LOI and another 5 communities ready for marketing, totaling 1,100 units valued between $80 million and $100 million. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Is selling SHOP assets at low to mid-80s per key for negative NOI properties with low occupancy a win?
A: Yes, achieving those rates and price per unit is positive and helps reveal the upside potential of better-performing communities. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Can you provide more color on the Life Science property in Torrey Pines?
A: It is a 3-building campus, with 2 fully occupied buildings and 1 vacant. We are testing the market to see investor appetite for this well-located asset. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Is the Torrey Pines property the one with significant renovation?
A: Yes, it is a freshly renovated 3-building campus, with one building vacant and the campus collectively just shy of 50% occupied. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Can you explain the mix between occupancy and rate in your SHOP portfolio?
A: While occupancy is slightly behind expectations, rates are higher, and margins are in line. We expect growth in the second half of the year. (Christopher Bilotto, President and CEO)

Q: Were you surprised by the flattish sequential occupancy gain in the SHOP segment?
A: While occupancy was muted from Q1 to Q2, we saw 27% year-over-year NOI growth and 17% sequentially. We expect more growth in the second half of the year. (Matthew Brown, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

