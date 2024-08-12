Tyson Foods (TSN), a leading producer of beef, chicken, and pork, surpassed EPS estimates in Q3. More notably, sales increased by 1.6% to $13.35 billion, marking the first quarterly beat since 4Q22. This growth was driven by TSN's Beef and Pork segments, which saw increases of 5.6% and 10.6%, respectively, as more people opted to eat at home and cut discretionary spending.

Increasing volumes highlighted the eat-at-home trend. Beef volume rose by 4.4%, Prepared Foods by 2%, and Pork by 1.2%.

Chicken volumes declined by 0.4%, a significant improvement from last quarter's 6.0% drop. TSN has reduced production and closed some chicken processing plants to better match supply with demand.

Lower grain and chicken feed costs boosted margins and profits. Despite a 3.2% drop in Chicken sales to $4.08 billion, operating income rose to $244 million from a loss of ($314) million a year ago.

Beef's operating income fell to ($69) million from $66 million a year earlier due to limited cattle supplies and spread compression, despite solid sales growth.

Prepared Foods, including brands like Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park, saw net sales rise by 2.1%, with operating income remaining flat at $203 million year-over-year.

Overall, TSN's results showed improvement after several mixed quarters. The company maintained a conservative FY24 revenue outlook, forecasting relatively flat sales. However, with the growing trend of home-cooked meals, TSN could outperform this guidance. If demand continues to rise, the revised FY24 adjusted operating income guidance of $1.6-$1.8 billion (up from $1.4-$1.8 billion) might also be modest.