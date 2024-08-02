Q2 2024 Plaza Retail REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to the Plaza Retail REIT second-quarter-2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise everyone that this conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Kim Strange, Plaza's General Counsel and Secretary. Please go ahead, Ms. Strange.



Kimberly Strange - Plaza Retail REIT - General Counsel, Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our Q2-2024 results conference call. Before we begin, we are obliged to advise you that in talking about our financial and operating performance and in responding to questions today, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements concerning Plaza's objectives and strategies to achieve them as well as statements with respect to our plans, estimates and intentions or concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances or performance that are not historical facts.



These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks