Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $678 Million, GAAP EPS Hits $0.06

Revenue and Earnings Growth Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $678 million, up 27% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter, surpassing estimates of $652.10 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.06, a 500% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $134 million, representing a 20% margin.
  • US Commercial Revenue: $159 million, a 55% increase year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter.
  • US Government Revenue: $278 million, up 24% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Cash from Operations: $144 million, representing a 21% margin.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $149 million, representing a 22% margin.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Palantir, an analytical software company that leverages data to create efficiencies for commercial and government clients, reported significant growth in both revenue and earnings, surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial) is a Denver-based analytical software company founded in 2003 and went public in 2020. The company serves commercial and government clients through its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial) reported a 27% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $678 million, which exceeded the analyst estimate of $652.10 million. The company also reported a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06, significantly higher than the estimated $0.03.

1820558264975388672.png

Performance and Challenges

Palantir's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its robust growth trajectory. The company saw a 55% year-over-year increase in US commercial revenue, reaching $159 million, and a 24% year-over-year increase in US government revenue, totaling $278 million. However, the company faces challenges such as maintaining this growth momentum and managing operational costs.

Financial Achievements

Palantir's financial achievements are noteworthy. The company reported a GAAP net income of $134 million, representing a 20% margin, and an adjusted income from operations of $254 million, representing a 37% margin. These achievements are crucial for a software company like Palantir, as they indicate strong operational efficiency and profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $678 million $533 million
GAAP Net Income $134 million $28 million
Adjusted Income from Operations $254 million $135 million
GAAP EPS $0.06 $0.01

Analysis

Palantir's strong Q2 2024 performance underscores its ability to capitalize on growing demand for data analytics solutions. The company's significant revenue growth, coupled with improved profitability metrics, positions it well for future expansion. However, sustaining this growth will require continued innovation and effective cost management.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Palantir Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.