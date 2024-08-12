Realty Income Corp (O, Financial), known as "The Monthly Dividend Company®," owns approximately 15,400 properties, primarily freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The company has diversified its portfolio with recent acquisitions in industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which now constitute about 20% of its revenue.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Realty Income Corp (O, Financial) reported net income available to common stockholders of $256.8 million, or $0.29 per share, missing the analyst estimate of $0.39 per share. However, the company exceeded revenue expectations, reporting $1,339.4 million compared to the estimated $1,247.33 million.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) per share increased by 6.0% year-over-year to $1.06, reflecting the company's strong operational performance. The company invested $805.8 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.9% and achieved a rent recapture rate of 105.7% on properties re-leased.

Financial Achievements

Realty Income Corp (O, Financial) continued its tradition of paying monthly dividends, increasing its dividend four times in 2024. The annualized dividend amount as of June 30, 2024, was $3.156 per share. The company also maintained a strong liquidity position with $3.8 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $442.8 million and $3.1 billion of availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023 Total Revenue $1,339.4 million $1,019.2 million $2,599.9 million $1,963.6 million Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $256.8 million $195.4 million $386.5 million $420.4 million Net Income Per Share $0.29 $0.29 $0.45 $0.63 Funds from Operations (FFO) Per Share $1.07 $1.02 $2.01 $2.05 Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) Per Share $1.06 $1.00 $2.09 $1.98

CEO Commentary

“I am pleased with the continued momentum and acceleration compared to the first quarter, as evidenced by AFFO per share growth of 6.0% compared to the same quarter in 2023,” said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. “Supporting our stable and growing cash flow stream, our liquidity position remains strong, and our operations and portfolio of leading clients are healthy. Given these strengths, I am confident our global, diversified platform remains positioned to continue to deliver favorable risk-adjusted returns, given our current visibility into our future pipeline of opportunities.”

Investment and Portfolio Update

During Q2 2024, Realty Income Corp (O, Financial) acquired 21 properties, investing $246.4 million with an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.9%. The company also invested $181.9 million in properties under development. As of June 30, 2024, Realty Income owned or held interests in 15,450 properties, with a portfolio occupancy rate of 98.8%.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive performance, Realty Income Corp (O, Financial) faces challenges such as potential client bankruptcies and the impact of economic fluctuations on its tenants. The company's ability to maintain high occupancy rates and manage its diversified portfolio will be crucial in sustaining its financial health and dividend payouts.

