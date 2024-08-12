AECOM Q3 Earnings: EPS of $0.95, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $4.2 Billion

Record Performance and Increased Earnings Guidance

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $4.2 billion, up by 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $4.02 billion.
  • Net Income: $129 million, reflecting significant growth.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.95, showing a substantial increase.
  • Operating Income: $227 million, indicating strong performance.
  • Free Cash Flow: $273 million, up by 3% year-over-year.
  • Total Backlog: $23.36 billion, near an all-time high.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, AECOM (ACM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. AECOM, a leading global provider of design, engineering, construction, and management services, reported significant growth in revenue and earnings, surpassing analyst estimates.

1820558614608375808.png

Company Overview

AECOM is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. It serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, AECOM has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 51,000. The company generated $14.4 billion in sales and $847 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2023.

Performance Highlights

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, AECOM reported:

Metric Reported YoY % Change
Revenue $4,151 million 13%
Net Income $129 million NM
EPS (Fully Diluted) $0.95 NM
Adjusted EPS $1.16 23%

The reported revenue of $4.151 billion exceeded the analyst estimate of $4.019 billion, while the adjusted EPS of $1.16 fell short of the estimated $1.17. This performance underscores AECOM's robust growth trajectory and effective execution of its strategic initiatives.

Financial Achievements

AECOM's financial achievements for the quarter include:

  • Operating income increased to $227 million, with an adjusted operating income of $261 million, reflecting a 19% YoY increase.
  • Net service revenue (NSR) reached a record high of $1.826 billion, driven by growth across all major end markets.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 130 basis points to 16.5%, setting a quarterly record.
  • Total backlog remains near an all-time high at $23.362 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential.

Segment Performance

In the Americas, revenue was $3.2 billion with an 8% increase in NSR to $1.1 billion. Operating income rose by 11% to $207 million, and the adjusted operating margin on NSR increased by 50 basis points to 19.3%.

Internationally, revenue was $904 million with a 7% increase in NSR to $729 million. Operating income and adjusted operating income both increased by 25% to $85 million, with the adjusted operating margin on NSR rising by 180 basis points to 11.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, AECOM reported $1.6 billion in total cash and cash equivalents, $2.5 billion in total debt, and $897 million in net debt. The company achieved a net leverage ratio of 0.8x, indicating strong financial health.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $291 million, with free cash flow of $273 million, reflecting a 3% YoY increase.

Commentary

“Our third quarter performance was highlighted by record revenue and margins, strong cash flow growth, and we increased our earnings guidance for a second time this year, which reflects our competitive advantages,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer.
“With record levels of investment across nearly every market in which we operate, clients are turning to AECOM now more than ever to help deliver the largest and most complex projects and programs in the world,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president.
“Through our consistent execution, double-digit earnings growth and strong cash flow, we are delivering on the key elements of shareholder value creation,” said Gaurav Kapoor, AECOM’s chief financial and operations officer.

Analysis

AECOM's strong third-quarter performance and increased earnings guidance highlight the company's robust market position and effective strategic execution. The significant growth in revenue and earnings, coupled with a record backlog, positions AECOM well for sustained future growth. The company's focus on high-returning end markets and investments in digital initiatives and leadership development are driving improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Value investors may find AECOM's consistent performance and strategic initiatives appealing, as the company continues to capitalize on opportunities in the global infrastructure, sustainability, and energy transition markets.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AECOM for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.