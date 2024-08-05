Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $200.6M, GAAP EPS at -$0.34

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $200.6 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $192.06 million.
  • Vehicle Deliveries: 2,394 vehicles in Q2, up 70.5% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $643.39 million for Q2 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.34 per share for Q2 2024.
  • Total Liquidity: Ended the quarter with approximately $4.28 billion.
  • Production: Produced 2,110 vehicles in Q2; on track for annual production of approximately 9,000 vehicles.
  • Additional Funding: Announced a $1.5 billion commitment from an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Lucid Group Inc (LCID, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company that develops next-generation electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house.

Performance and Challenges

Lucid Group Inc (LCID, Financial) reported Q2 revenue of $200.6 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $192.06 million. The company produced 2,110 vehicles and delivered 2,394 vehicles in Q2, marking a 70.5% increase compared to Q2 2023. Despite this growth, the company faced a net loss of $643.4 million, reflecting ongoing challenges in cost management and production scaling.

Financial Achievements

Lucid ended the quarter with approximately $4.28 billion in total liquidity, bolstered by a $1.5 billion commitment from an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). This liquidity is crucial for sustaining operations and supporting future growth initiatives, including the anticipated launch of the Lucid Gravity SUV.

1820558699186515968.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $200.6 million $150.9 million
Net Loss $(643.4) million $(764.2) million
Net Loss Per Share $(0.34) $(0.40)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Lucid's balance sheet shows total assets of $8.22 billion, with significant investments in property, plant, and equipment amounting to $3.07 billion. The company reported a decrease in inventory to $509.9 million from $696.2 million at the end of 2023, indicating improved inventory management.

Cash flow from operating activities was negative at $(506.9) million, reflecting the high costs associated with scaling production and R&D investments. However, the company managed to secure positive cash flow from financing activities, primarily through equity issuances.

Commentary

“I’m very encouraged by our sales and market share momentum we’re experiencing, the benefits we’re realizing from our cost optimization programs, and the excitement that’s been building into the Lucid Gravity launch, setting a strong foundation for the rest of the year,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid.
“Our Q2 financial performance reflects the positive momentum of increased sales of Lucid Air and the results of our cost reduction efforts, which contribute to the journey toward improving gross margin,” said Gagan Dhingra, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer at Lucid.

Analysis

Lucid Group Inc (LCID, Financial) has demonstrated significant revenue growth and vehicle delivery improvements, which are critical for establishing its market presence in the competitive EV industry. However, the substantial net loss highlights the ongoing challenges in achieving profitability. The company's strong liquidity position, supported by external investments, provides a buffer to navigate these challenges and invest in future growth opportunities.

Overall, Lucid's Q2 2024 performance underscores its potential in the EV market, but also the need for continued focus on cost management and operational efficiency to achieve long-term financial stability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lucid Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.