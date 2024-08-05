Materion Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS of $1.42 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $425.9 Million

Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights

Summary
  • Net Sales: $425.9 million, up from $398.6 million in the prior year period, but fell short of the estimated $446.76 million.
  • Net Income: $19.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $24.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.42, a 3% increase year-over-year and a second quarter record.
  • Operating Profit: $32.1 million, compared to $35.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $57.8 million, up from $55.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Full Year Adjusted EPS Guidance: Updated to a range of $5.60–5.90, reflecting a 2% increase from the prior year at the midpoint.
  • New Business Contracts: Awarded a $150 million multi-year contract for space propulsion systems and a $10 million investment from a leading Aerospace and Defense customer to expand capacity.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Materion Corp (MTRN, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record second quarter financial results for 2024. Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States, operating in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The company primarily generates revenue from its Electronic Materials segment.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Materion Corp reported net sales of $425.9 million for Q2 2024, compared to $398.6 million in the same period last year. The company achieved a second-quarter record in value-added sales, which reached $279.8 million, marking a 4% year-over-year increase. Despite this growth, net income decreased to $19.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, from $24.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in Q2 2023. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.42, missing the analyst estimate of $1.51.

1820559316374155264.png

Key Financial Achievements

Materion Corp's operating profit for the quarter was $32.1 million, and the company reported a record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $57.8 million, up from $55.5 million in the prior year. This performance was driven by higher volume, improved operational performance, and strong cost management. The company also updated its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $5.60–$5.90, reflecting a 2% increase from the prior year at the midpoint.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $425.9 million $398.6 million
Net Income $19.0 million $24.1 million
Adjusted EPS $1.42 $1.38
Operating Profit $32.1 million $35.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA $57.8 million $55.5 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 28, 2024, Materion Corp reported total assets of $1.80 billion, up from $1.76 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $17.1 million, an increase from $13.3 million at the beginning of the year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $6.5 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $70.5 million in the same period last year.

Business Highlights and Outlook

Materion Corp secured a new $150 million multi-year contract to supply critical materials for space propulsion systems and announced a $10 million investment by a leading Aerospace and Defense customer to expand capacity at an existing site. Additionally, the company highlighted the growing popularity of its Precision Clad Strip application in smoke-free products in Europe and Japan.

"Our return to record profitability in the second quarter exemplifies the talent and commitment of our global team and the power of our diverse portfolio, as we delivered strong top- and bottom-line growth against a notably mixed market backdrop," said Jugal Vijayvargiya, Materion President and CEO.

Despite the softer outlook for semiconductor, automotive, and industrial end-market demand, Materion Corp remains confident in its ability to execute and deliver another year of record results. The company has revised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $5.60 to $5.90.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Materion Corp for further details.

