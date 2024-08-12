Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A) Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $3.63 and Net Interest Income of $87.3 Million

Strong Earnings Amid Economic Uncertainty

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Outstanding Business Volume: $28.8 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased 11% year-over-year to $87.3 million.
  • Net Effective Spread: Grew 2% from the prior-year period to $83.6 million.
  • Net Income: Slight decline of $0.1 million year-over-year to $40.3 million.
  • Core Earnings: $39.8 million, or $3.63 per diluted common share.
  • Capital Position: Total core capital of $1.5 billion, exceeding statutory requirement by 71% with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.3%.
  • Liquidity: Maintained 283 days of liquidity as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp provides agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans in the secondary market in the U.S. Its operations consist of seven segments: Farm & Ranch, Corporate AgFinance, Rural Utilities, Renewable Energy, Funding, Investments, and Corporate.

Performance Overview

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial) reported a net interest income growth of 11% year-over-year to $87.3 million, driven by diversified revenue streams and disciplined asset liability management. However, net income attributable to common stockholders slightly declined by $0.1 million year-over-year to $40.3 million. The company provided $1.5 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America, highlighting its commitment to supporting rural and agricultural communities.

1820559385039106048.png

Financial Achievements

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial) maintained a strong capital position with total core capital of $1.5 billion, exceeding statutory requirements by 71%, and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.3% as of June 30, 2024. The company also closed its fourth structured securitization transaction involving approximately $300 million of agricultural mortgage loans.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 YOY % Change
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $87,340 $86,368 $78,677 11%
Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $83,596 $83,044 $81,832 2%
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $3.68 $4.28 $3.70 (1)%
Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $3.63 $3.96 $3.86 (6)%

Income Statement Highlights

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial) reported total interest income of $403.7 million for the quarter, up from $343.8 million in the same period last year. Total interest expense also increased to $316.4 million from $265.2 million. The net interest income after provision for losses stood at $81.2 million, compared to $77.6 million in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the company had total assets of $30.2 billion, up from $29.5 billion at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $923 million from $889 million. The company maintained 283 days of liquidity, ensuring robust financial stability.

Commentary

"We are pleased to deliver another strong earnings quarter, driven by our successful efforts over the last few years to grow and diversify our revenue streams, while maintaining disciplined asset liability management and a strong capital base," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm.

Analysis

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial) continues to demonstrate resilience and strategic growth despite an uncertain economic environment. The company's strong capital position and diversified revenue streams are crucial for sustaining its operations and supporting rural America's financial needs. However, the slight decline in net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings per share indicates potential challenges in maintaining profitability amid fluctuating interest rates and economic conditions.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.