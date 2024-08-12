On August 5, 2024, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp provides agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans in the secondary market in the U.S. Its operations consist of seven segments: Farm & Ranch, Corporate AgFinance, Rural Utilities, Renewable Energy, Funding, Investments, and Corporate.

Performance Overview

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial) reported a net interest income growth of 11% year-over-year to $87.3 million, driven by diversified revenue streams and disciplined asset liability management. However, net income attributable to common stockholders slightly declined by $0.1 million year-over-year to $40.3 million. The company provided $1.5 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America, highlighting its commitment to supporting rural and agricultural communities.

Financial Achievements

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial) maintained a strong capital position with total core capital of $1.5 billion, exceeding statutory requirements by 71%, and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.3% as of June 30, 2024. The company also closed its fourth structured securitization transaction involving approximately $300 million of agricultural mortgage loans.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 YOY % Change Net Interest Income (GAAP) $87,340 $86,368 $78,677 11% Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $83,596 $83,044 $81,832 2% Diluted EPS (GAAP) $3.68 $4.28 $3.70 (1)% Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $3.63 $3.96 $3.86 (6)%

Income Statement Highlights

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial) reported total interest income of $403.7 million for the quarter, up from $343.8 million in the same period last year. Total interest expense also increased to $316.4 million from $265.2 million. The net interest income after provision for losses stood at $81.2 million, compared to $77.6 million in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the company had total assets of $30.2 billion, up from $29.5 billion at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $923 million from $889 million. The company maintained 283 days of liquidity, ensuring robust financial stability.

Commentary

"We are pleased to deliver another strong earnings quarter, driven by our successful efforts over the last few years to grow and diversify our revenue streams, while maintaining disciplined asset liability management and a strong capital base," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm.

Analysis

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial) continues to demonstrate resilience and strategic growth despite an uncertain economic environment. The company's strong capital position and diversified revenue streams are crucial for sustaining its operations and supporting rural America's financial needs. However, the slight decline in net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings per share indicates potential challenges in maintaining profitability amid fluctuating interest rates and economic conditions.

