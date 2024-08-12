Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $0.75, Revenue of $279.94 Million, Missing Estimates

Company Reports Significant Growth in Net Income and Premiums

51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $31.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, up from $19.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $279.94 million, missing analyst estimates of $289.02 million.
  • Gross Written Premiums: Increased by 17.6% to $496.24 million compared to $421.99 million in Q2 2023.
  • Combined Ratio: Improved to 90.7% from 92.0% in Q2 2023, indicating better underwriting performance.
  • Net Investment Income: Rose significantly to $22.14 million from $8.58 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher yields and larger asset bases.
  • Annualized Return on Equity: Increased to 19.6% for the first half of 2024, up from 14.8% in the same period of 2023.
  • Stockholders' Equity: Grew by 4.5% to $723.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $692.3 million as of March 31, 2024.
On August 5, 2024, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is a specialty insurance company that delivers commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The firm operates multiple lines of business, including general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident, health, property, surety, and workers' compensation.

Performance Highlights

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc reported a net income of $31.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, compared to $19.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. This performance significantly exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.57 per share. For the first half of 2024, net income was $67.8 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $35.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

Adjusted operating income for Q2 2024 was $33.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $16.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. For the first half of 2024, adjusted operating income was $64.0 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $31.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, "Our second quarter results continue the consistently excellent performance we have produced in each of the seven quarters reporting as a public company and our adjusted operating income of $33.1 million was the best in Company history."

Underwriting and Premiums

Gross written premiums for Q2 2024 increased by 17.6% to $496.2 million from $422.0 million in Q2 2023. Net written premiums rose by 39.0% to $297.1 million from $213.7 million in the same period last year. The combined ratio improved to 90.7% from 92.0% in Q2 2023, indicating better underwriting performance.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Gross Written Premiums $496.2 million $422.0 million 17.6%
Net Written Premiums $297.1 million $213.7 million 39.0%
Combined Ratio 90.7% 92.0% -1.3 pts

Investment Income

Net investment income for Q2 2024 was $22.1 million, a significant increase from $8.6 million in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by higher yields and larger asset bases in the fixed income portfolio and short-term investments.

Balance Sheet Strength

Stockholders' equity increased by 4.5% to $723.6 million as of June 30, 2024, from $692.3 million as of March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to the net income generated during the period.

Analysis and Outlook

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024 highlights the effectiveness of its "Rule our Niche" strategy and its ability to generate sustainable growth. The company's improved combined ratio and significant increase in net income and premiums indicate robust underwriting and operational efficiency. The recent upgrade by AM Best to A (Excellent) with a stable outlook further underscores the company's financial strength and stability.

