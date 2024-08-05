Ameresco Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges to $438M, GAAP EPS Falls Short at $0.09

Strong Revenue Growth and Record Project Backlog Highlight Quarter

50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $438.0 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $378.79 million and reflecting a 33.9% year-over-year increase.
  • Net Income: $5.0 million attributable to common shareholders, compared to $6.4 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.09, below analyst estimates of $0.26.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $45.1 million, up 20.7% year-over-year, driven by strong project execution and backlog conversion.
  • Project Backlog: Reached a record $4.4 billion, a 36% increase year-over-year, with contracted backlog up 51%.
  • Energy Assets: Placed a record 155 MWe into operation during the quarter, contributing to a year-to-date total of 168 MWe.
  • Cash Flow: Adjusted cash from operations was $153.9 million for the quarter, highlighting strong operational cash generation.
On August 5, 2024, Ameresco Inc (AMRC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Ameresco Inc, a leading provider of energy efficiency solutions in North America and Europe, reported significant financial achievements and challenges for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Company Overview

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. The company focuses on projects that reduce energy and operational costs for governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, including PV panels, solar regulators, inverters, and other components. The company's segments include U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Alternative Fuels, Non-Solar DG, and All Other, with the majority of revenue derived from the U.S. Regions segment.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Ameresco Inc reported revenues of $438.0 million for Q2 2024, a 33.9% increase from the $327.1 million reported in Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 44.5% increase in Projects revenue. Energy Assets revenue grew by 6.8%, while O&M revenue increased by 13.7%. The company also reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $5.0 million, down from $6.4 million in the same period last year, due to higher interest and depreciation expenses. GAAP EPS was $0.09, and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.10.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $438.0 million $327.1 million
Net Income (Loss) $5.0 million $6.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA $45.1 million $37.4 million

Challenges and Adjustments

Ameresco faced challenges with the Southern California Edison Company (SCE) projects, resulting in $6.6 million of cost budget revisions. These projects have extended longer than anticipated, impacting the company's gross margin, which stood at 14.9%. The year-to-date impact of the SCE cost budget revisions now totals approximately $7.3 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ameresco ended the quarter with $150.3 million in cash. Total corporate debt was $273.4 million, with a corporate leverage ratio of 2.9X. The company raised $100.0 million in subordinated debt with Nuveen Energy Infrastructure Credit. Adjusted Cash from Operations for the quarter was $153.9 million, with an 8-quarter rolling average of $45.6 million.

Project Backlog and Future Outlook

Ameresco's total Project Backlog reached a record $4.4 billion, a 36% increase from the previous year. The company placed a record 155 MWe of assets into operation during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 168 MWe. The company has adjusted its full-year 2024 guidance, increasing the revenue range based on the financial performance for the first half of the year.

FY 2024 Guidance Ranges Low High
Revenue $1.70 billion $1.80 billion
Gross Margin 16.0% 16.5%
Adjusted EBITDA $210 million $230 million
Non-GAAP EPS $1.15 $1.35

Commentary

"The second quarter was another quarter of substantial business achievements for Ameresco as we delivered excellent year-on-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 34% and 21%, respectively, led by the exceptional strength of our projects business while also placing a record number of assets into operation," said CEO George Sakellaris.

Conclusion

Ameresco Inc's Q2 2024 financial results demonstrate strong revenue growth and a record project backlog, despite challenges with the SCE projects. The company's adjusted guidance for the full year reflects confidence in continued growth and profitability. For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ameresco Inc for further details.

