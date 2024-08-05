Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Estimates with $87M Revenue and $8.9M Net Income

Revenue Surges 74% Year-Over-Year, Raising Full-Year Guidance

Summary
  • Revenue: $87 million, a 74% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $69.34 million.
  • Net Income: $8.9 million, compared to a net loss of $(18.8) million in the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: 81%, up from 74% in Q2 2023.
  • Test Reports: Delivered 25,102 total test reports, a 49% increase compared to 16,820 in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operations was $24.0 million, compared to $3.8 million net cash used in operations in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $21.5 million, compared to $(5.3) million in the same period last year.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Raised to $275-300 million from the previous $255-265 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Castle Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company focused on providing personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to aid physicians and patients in making more accurate treatment decisions. The company's product portfolio includes Cutaneous Melanoma, DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, and DecisionDx-PRAME, among others.

1820560157848006656.png

Performance and Challenges

Castle Biosciences Inc reported a significant 74% increase in Q2 2024 revenue, reaching $87 million compared to $50.1 million in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by a 49% increase in total test reports, highlighting the company's expanding market presence. Despite these gains, the company faces challenges such as maintaining high growth rates and managing operational costs.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Castle Biosciences Inc's gross margin improved to 81%, with an adjusted gross margin of 83%, compared to 74% and 78%, respectively, in Q2 2023. Net income for the quarter was $8.9 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $(18.8) million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a substantial increase, reaching $21.5 million compared to $(5.3) million in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $87.0 million $50.1 million
Gross Margin 81% 74%
Net Income $8.9 million $(18.8) million
Adjusted EBITDA $21.5 million $(5.3) million

Analysis and Outlook

Castle Biosciences Inc's strong financial performance is a testament to its innovative test portfolio and effective market strategies. The company has raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to $275-300 million, up from the previous range of $255-265 million. This optimistic outlook is supported by the company's robust balance sheet and proven track record of execution.

“We achieved another quarter of exceptional performance, thanks to the hard work of our talented team and strength of our innovative test portfolio,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences Inc's ability to consistently deliver strong financial results and its commitment to innovation make it a compelling option for value investors. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Castle Biosciences Inc for further details.

