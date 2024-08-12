Theravance Biopharma Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.34 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $14.26M Falls Short

Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) released its 8-K filing on August 5, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

  • Revenue: $14.26 million, fell short of estimates of $16.59 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $16.53 million, compared to $15.65 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.34, compared to -$0.28 in the same quarter last year.
  • YUPELRI Net Sales: $54.53 million, a slight decrease from $55.04 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $96.08 million, down from $102.43 million at the end of 2022.
Theravance Biopharma Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its research is primarily centered on inflammation and immunology, with a notable product being YUPELRI (revefenacin) inhalation solution for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Performance Overview

Theravance Biopharma Inc reported a net loss of $16.5 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $15.6 million in Q2 2023. This translates to a loss per share of $0.34, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.19. Revenue for the quarter was $14.3 million, falling short of the estimated $16.59 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $14.3 million $13.7 million
Net Loss $16.5 million $15.6 million
Loss Per Share $0.34 $0.28

Challenges and Achievements

YUPELRI net sales decreased by 1% from the previous quarter, attributed to an evolved channel mix and a lower realized net price. CEO Rick Winningham commented,

We are disappointed with this quarter’s net sales result, but remain confident in our ability to continue to grow YUPELRI in the future, given strong and consistent demand generation."

Despite the challenges, the company reported another strong quarter for TRELEGY, which bolstered confidence in achieving 2024 milestones. Additionally, the company has activated over 80% of study sites for its CYPRESS study and anticipates enrolling the last patient by mid-2025.

Financial Statements Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc's balance sheet shows total assets of $362 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $382 million at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $96.1 million, a decrease from $102.4 million at the end of 2023. The company's liabilities totaled $168.3 million, with shareholders' equity at $193.7 million.

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the company reported total revenue of $14.3 million, primarily from its collaboration agreement with Viatris. Research and development expenses were $10 million, while selling, general, and administrative expenses were $17.1 million. The company also recorded a non-cash impairment of long-lived assets amounting to $2.95 million.

Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Measures

Theravance Biopharma Inc reported a non-GAAP net loss of $6.25 million for Q2 2024, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $7.36 million in Q2 2023. The adjustments to the GAAP net loss included share-based compensation expense, non-cash impairment of long-lived assets, and non-cash interest expense.

Analysis and Outlook

The company's performance in Q2 2024 highlights both ongoing challenges and areas of progress. The slight decline in YUPELRI sales and the increased net loss are areas of concern. However, the strong performance of TRELEGY and the progress in the CYPRESS study provide a positive outlook for future growth. The company's focus on maximizing shareholder value through strategic initiatives and leveraging its tax assets could also contribute to improved financial performance in the coming quarters.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Theravance Biopharma Inc for further details.

